British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BATS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,671.54 ($48.30).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,976 ($39.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,991.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,042.98. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

