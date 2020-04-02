British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

British Land (LON:BLND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 365 ($4.80) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 450 ($5.92). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. Goldman Sachs Group raised British Land to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.69 ($7.36).

LON BLND opened at GBX 318 ($4.18) on Thursday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 330.10 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 464.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 557.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

