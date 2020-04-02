Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,751. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,360,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $142,433,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $129,471,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

