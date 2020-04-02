Brokerages Anticipate Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Mustang Bio also posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16).

MBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 130,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.75. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

