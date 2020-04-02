Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce $770.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.40 million. Qorvo reported sales of $680.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

QRVO opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.