Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

In other news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734,221 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYNH opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

