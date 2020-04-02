Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will announce earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.48. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Citigroup by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $39.23. 29,562,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,836,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

