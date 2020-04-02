Brokerages Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.