Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to post $4.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $18.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $20.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $21.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.