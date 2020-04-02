Brokerages Expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Verisign also reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisign by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $7,387,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $207,854,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN opened at $175.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.43.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.