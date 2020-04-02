Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight Capital raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

TSE ABX opened at C$26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.83. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

