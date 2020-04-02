Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cameco Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$10.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.77. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

