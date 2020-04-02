Brokers Issue Forecasts for Imv Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IMV in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMV stock. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of IMV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.