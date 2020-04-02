Brokers Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,819,000 after buying an additional 1,023,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,622,000 after purchasing an additional 370,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 756,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170,698 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

