Brokers Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Cfra upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $727.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $836.76.

Shares of CMG opened at $619.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $741.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

