Brokers Set Expectations for Coeur Mining Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDE. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $780.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after purchasing an additional 384,278 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

