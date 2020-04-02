Brokers Set Expectations for KAR Auction Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE:KAR opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

