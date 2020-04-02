Brokers Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

