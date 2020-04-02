Bryan K. Switzer Sells 400 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $31,532.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,461. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of -0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $22,964,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 72,960 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

