BTU Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $11.34 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $10,133.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002374 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.04454486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003350 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

