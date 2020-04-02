Bulwark (BWK) Achieves Market Cap of $103,262.14

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $103,262.14 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

