Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,195 ($15.72) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,019.50 ($26.57).

Shares of BNZL traded down GBX 60 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,505 ($19.80). 1,395,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,764.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,981.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12990.9998353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total transaction of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

