Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,550 at Deutsche Bank

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRBY. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,088 ($27.47) to GBX 1,776 ($23.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Main First Bank downgraded Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Burberry Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,759.87 ($23.15).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,248 ($16.42). 1,827,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,590.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,974.10. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.