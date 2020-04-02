Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burford Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of LON BUR traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 386 ($5.08). 762,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,227. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,863 ($24.51). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 695.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.