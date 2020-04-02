Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Burford Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

LON BUR opened at GBX 381.50 ($5.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 695.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,863 ($24.51). The stock has a market cap of $841.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.19.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

