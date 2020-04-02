Burst (BURST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,675.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $6.89 million and $18,675.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,087,977,003 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom, C-CEX, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

