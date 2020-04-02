BUZZCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 102.4% higher against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $271,843.42 and $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

