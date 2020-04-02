BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of BWX Technologies worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BWXT opened at $47.99 on Thursday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

