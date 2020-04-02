Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $37.68 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $37.68 million and $22,614.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre, Coindeal and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00746546 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Crex24, cfinex, OKEx, Binance, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Cryptohub and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

