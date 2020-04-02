Bytom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.80 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $57.07 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, OTCBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00589119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008104 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitMart, Cryptopia, EXX, CoinTiger, OKEx, FCoin, Neraex, HitBTC, Bibox, Huobi, RightBTC, BigONE, CoinEgg, Kucoin, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.