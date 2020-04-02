Cable One Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $9.75 Per Share (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cable One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will earn $9.75 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,700.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2020 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,540.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,557.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,484.75. Cable One has a 52 week low of $980.73 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

