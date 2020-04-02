Cajutel Reaches Market Cap of $4.45 Million (CAJ)

Cajutel (CURRENCY:CAJ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cajutel has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Cajutel token can now be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00048516 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Token Store and BiteBTC. Cajutel has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $3,406.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cajutel Token Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 tokens. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel.

Buying and Selling Cajutel

Cajutel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cajutel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cajutel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cajutel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

