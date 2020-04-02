Callon Petroleum (CPE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE):

3/31/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/20/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/19/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/17/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/16/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/13/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

3/3/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

CPE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 23,532,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,609,924. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 205,306 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

