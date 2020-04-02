Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Cameco’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCJ. CIBC raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,730,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Cameco by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,570,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,892,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 812,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

