Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.16.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.77 on Thursday, reaching C$18.48. 12,897,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,761. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.8982857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total value of C$815,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,386,301.67. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,077,582 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

