Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.03% from the stock’s current price.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.17 ($68.80).

Shares of COK stock opened at €38.66 ($44.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of €43.52 and a 200 day moving average of €49.59. Cancom has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a 1 year high of €57.10 ($66.40).

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

