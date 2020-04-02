Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 14,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,984. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 564.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

