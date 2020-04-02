Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 172 ($2.26) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 188 ($2.47). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAPC. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.64 ($3.20).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

