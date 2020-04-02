Cappasity Market Cap Hits $425,199.57 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $425,199.57 and $58,823.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,900,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

