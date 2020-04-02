Capricoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,040.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Capricoin has a total market cap of $53,672.28 and approximately $9,040.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Capricoin has traded up 249.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

