Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $834.37 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon and OTCBTC. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $834.37 million and approximately $109.73 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005587 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.02532313 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001176 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008055 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, ABCC, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, Indodax, Binance, Upbit and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

