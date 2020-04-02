Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

