carVertical Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,075.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $831,469.77 and approximately $13,075.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02664525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193146 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.