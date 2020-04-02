Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of CWST opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

