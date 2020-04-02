Cashaa Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.02568511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00194607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

