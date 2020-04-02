Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0050

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $952,896.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

