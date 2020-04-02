Ccore Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Ccore has a market capitalization of $7,268.97 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.02600305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00192906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

