Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Hits $5.92 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Celer Network has a market cap of $5.92 million and $4.82 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.04404035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036641 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

