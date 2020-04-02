Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 19,497,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $105,406,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 186,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,495,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $21,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.