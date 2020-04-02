Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.03% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.11.

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,262,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.93. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

